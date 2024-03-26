Dodge announces partnership with WorldSBK Championship

Dodge has announced its partnership with the WorldSBK championship. This collaboration kicked off at the Catalunya GP, where the American automaker participated as the official car with four different vehicles. The cars chosen for the event were two Challenger SRT Hellcats, used as the official Safety Cars, and two Durangos, which were used as the cars for the Race Direction and the FIM Safety Officer respectively.

Dodge debuts as official car in the WorldSBK Championship at the Catalunya GP

The presence of the cars from the American automaker part of Stellantis was greatly appreciated by the thousands of fans present at the event. Riders, teams, and staff also greatly appreciated and used the cars during the weekend. Everyone was amazed by the look and performance of the Dodges in action. The “hot laps” sessions were sold out and provided moments of pure adrenaline for the lucky participants.

WorldSBK fans in Barcelona also appreciated the presence of an eye-catching Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat next to the crowded podium area, reinforcing the brand’s presence on the top step of the podium during the award ceremonies.

“We are delighted to start this partnership with WorldSBK: a collaboration built on shared values that allows us to reach an audience that is supportive of our brand. Power, grit, and a love for adrenaline are values that have always been at the core of Dodge and also distinguish the World Superbike Championship and its fans. We are excited to be a partner in this season. Congratulations to the Dodge Europe Team for this special project”, said Matt McAlear, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Dodge.