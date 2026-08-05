Dodge and Ram just triggered a massive sales explosion in this country

Stellantis seems to have discovered a goldmine right south of the border. Under the leadership of top executive Antonio Filosa, the auto conglomerate posted yet another historic sales record in Mexico for July 2026. Delivering 9,391 units in a single month represents a staggering 40% leap compared to July 2025. It appears Mexican buyers have an insatiable appetite for what Stellantis is cooking, even if the main course consists almost entirely of heavy-duty workhorses and high-volume commuter sedans.

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Leading this record-shattering parade was Ram, which single-handedly carried the group on its muscular shoulders. With 5,322 units sold, the truck brand posted an astonishing 81% year-over-year surge, marking its tenth consecutive month of uninterrupted growth. The undisputed hero of the story was the Ram 1200, celebrating its best month in company history with 3,475 registrations alone.

As Commercial Vice President Jesús Rodríguez noted, 2026 kicked off on a high note, building on a first-half performance that was already up 40% over the previous year. When utilitarian pickups sell like hotcakes, quarterly balance sheets tend to look remarkably pretty.

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Dodge wasn’t far behind in riding the momentum, enjoying a 65% jump over July 2025 with 1,170 deliveries. Muscle-car purists might want to look away, however, because nearly all of those sales, 1,131 units, to be exact, belonged to the modest Dodge Attitude, marking its strongest July performance since 2018.

Meanwhile, Chinese newcomer Leapmotor is proving that Mexican drivers are more than ready for an affordable electric transition. The budget EV brand pushed out 435 units in July, bringing its cumulative two-month total dangerously close to the 1,000-unit milestone.

Of course, not every brand under the vast Stellantis umbrella can be a volume monster. Take Alfa Romeo, for instance, which proudly doubled its Mexican sales volume to a grand total of… 44 vehicles. A heroic 33 of those were the new Junior, proving that exclusivity remains very much intact. Elsewhere, the Peugeot Expert enjoyed its best July on record with 75 units, while Jeep relied on the dependable Compass (282 units) and Fiat leaned on the Pulse (205 units).