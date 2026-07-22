Did Dodge just leak the gas-powered V8 SRT Charger?

Just when you thought muscle car enthusiasts had finally accepted their fate, Dodge decides to stir the pot again. A video recently surfaced on Instagram via TK’s Garage featuring two undisclosed Dodge Charger prototypes creeping along in full view. They were captured strictly from the front, offering just enough detail to ignite a firestorm of speculation across the internet while giving away zero legally binding promises.

The first test vehicle sports a visibly redesigned front fascia, dropping its chin lower to the pavement with an aggressively sinister stance, wrapped over beefier wheels and wide rubber that the current production lineup can only dream of. The second prototype is a bit more cryptic. It features a noticeably smaller front grille, a weird camouflage wrap, and a windshield banner boldly proclaiming “Powered By SRT”. In Auburn Hills terminology, those three letters carry enough emotional weight to move mountains.

Naturally, a healthy dose of skepticism is mandatory. Automakers build and discard test mules all the time. These prototypes could be future trim options, hardware test beds for upcoming components, or simply engineering playthings destined to be crushed long before ever reaching a dealership showroom. Nobody from Dodge has confirmed a single detail.

Yet, context keeps us from dismissing the clip as harmless internet noise. Dodge leadership, most notably former CEO Tim Kuniskis, has repeatedly dropped breadcrumbs hinting that the Charger platform has plenty of room to grow upward, keeping hopes alive for a thumping V8 and the potential return of a full-blown Hellcat variant. Kuniskis isn’t exactly known for wasting breath on pointless teasers. Is it possible one of these rolling mysteries is the high-octane monster he kept winking about?

In the meantime, the current peak of the gasoline-powered Charger ladder belongs to the Daytona Scat Pack, equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six pounding out 550 HP and 531 lb-ft of torque. It’s an impressive figure, though Auburn Hills executives love attaching a mischievous qualifier whenever they discuss it: “for now”.