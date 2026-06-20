Death Valley melting point: this YouTuber regrets taking his Tesla to the desert

We all know that electric vehicles are basically rolling smartphones, and just like your trusty iPhone when you accidentally leave it out by the pool, they absolutely hate being cooked alive. But that basic thermodynamic reality didn’t stop the guy behind the YouTube channel WHAT’S INSIDE? FAMILY from conducting a reckless, highly unintentional science experiment. He decided to drive his Tesla Model 3 Long Range straight into the fiery jaw of Death Valley while on a road trip to Las Vegas.

With the thermometer outside hitting a casual 131°F (55°C), it became a quick reality check. Spoiler alert: if you already suffer from even a mild case of range anxiety, this scenario is the ultimate automotive horror movie.

The Tesla Model 3 Long Range is typically a reliable road warrior, boasting a solid 260 to 270 miles of range under normal, human-friendly conditions. However, Death Valley is anything but normal. The moment the vehicle stood completely still with the cabin air conditioning blasting to prevent the occupants from melting, the battery percentage started vaporizing faster than water on a hot skillet.

The driver quickly learned a brutal industry truth: when the ambient temperature hits 130 degrees Fahrenheit, your nominal range becomes an absolute myth. To make matters worse, the local Supercharger network isn’t exactly built like a Starbucks.

Faced with a sweating battery pack and a racing pulse, our YouTuber had to make a high-stakes executive decision. Option A was to camp out at a local resort and watch the car charge at the painful speed of a dripping faucet. Option B was to take a massive, nerve-wracking detour to Beatty, Nevada, where a functional Supercharger actually existed. Choosing survival over pride, he gambled his remaining juice on the detour, rolling into Beatty with a nail-biting 63 miles of remaining range before finally escaping toward Las Vegas.

He lived to tell the tale, but he swore off extreme desert testing forever. When your outer door handles reach a blistering 185°F (85°C) and the asphalt is radiating enough thermal energy to melt rubber, you realize that extreme temperatures remain the ultimate boss fight for electric vehicles.