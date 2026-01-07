Dealer sold a Jeep SRT, then unexpectedly took it back

Buying a 475-horsepower performance SUV at just 21 years old sounds like a dream for many young enthusiasts. For Christian Mobley, however, that dream turned into a real nightmare within just a few weeks. After purchasing a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, the young buyer ended up without the car and without his money, as reported by Carscoops.

The story began online. Christian spotted a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT listed for $30,000, an attractive price for an SUV with this level of performance. The vehicle came from Miami Auto Mall and represented the classic American performance dream. Under the hood sat the well-known naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8, producing 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a performance-oriented all-wheel-drive system.

Jeep SRT sale goes wrong as buyer loses both car and cash

Even today, the Grand Cherokee SRT’s technical specs remain impressive. The SUV accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just over 4 seconds, while the V8 soundtrack turns every throttle input into a statement of power. Despite weighing well over 4,500 pounds, the SUV delivers remarkable effectiveness thanks to its refined chassis, massive Brembo brakes, and a dedicated Track driving mode focused on performance.

For a young enthusiast, resisting a vehicle like this proves difficult. It offers family-friendly practicality paired with truly unreasonable power. For several days, Christian fully enjoyed his purchase, convinced he had secured the deal of a lifetime.

However, the excitement quickly gave way to doubt. Just two weeks after the sale, the dealership contacted him again, citing a vague “inspection” that required the vehicle’s return. Before bringing the Jeep SRT back, Christian received an unusual instruction: remove all personal belongings from the car. That detail immediately raised red flags.

As a precaution, he decided to install a hidden GPS tracker inside the SUV. That decision soon proved crucial. Shortly after handing the keys back to the dealership, Christian noticed that the vehicle was neither at a repair shop nor at an inspection center. Instead, it was driving around the city. By following the tracker signal, he discovered a complete stranger behind the wheel of his SUV.

According to local authorities, the situation may be even more serious. Miami Auto Mall allegedly returned the Jeep to its previous owner because the dealership had never fully paid for the vehicle in the first place. In essence, the dealer sold a car it never actually owned. As a result, Christian now finds himself trapped, forced to repay a loan for a vehicle he no longer possesses.