Crown sedan: Toyota should ditch the crossover and build this M5-killer

While the brass at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky is busy ramping up production of the RAV4 Hybrid to satisfy the American public’s bottomless hunger for another crossover, the digital enthusiasts in the virtual realm are dreaming of something with significantly more soul.

Enter the digital artist known as Theottle, who has decided it’s time for some radical pixel-surgery on the Toyota Crown, transforming the current amorphous lineup into the sports sedan it arguably should have been from the start.

The current Toyota Crown is an odd beast in the American market. A hybrid crossover that refuses to commit to a single segment. It’s neither a true SUV nor a traditional sedan, leaving it in a state of perpetual identity crisis.

Theottle, not a fan of the JDM liftback silhouette, took a sledgehammer to the concept, effectively “cutting and pasting” the proportions of the current BMW M5 to create a legitimate, three-box luxury sports sedan. By borrowing the DNA of Bavaria’s finest, this digital experiment breathes new life into the Crown nameplate, giving it a stance that finally looks capable of duking it out with the Mercedes-AMG E 63 or the M5 itself.

The result is a design that respects the stylistic cues of the Crown and Signia while offering a taut, aggressive silhouette that feels genuinely premium. But the real discussion isn’t just about the aesthetics. It’s about the powertrain. Why stop at standard electrified setups producing 236 or 340 HP? If Toyota really wanted to flex its muscles, they could channel their GR GT heritage and drop in a high-output V8 hybrid system delivering upwards of 640 HP.

Is that overkill for a Toyota? Perhaps. But considering they sit comfortably at the top of the automotive food chain as the world’s most valuable automaker, playing it safe with “sensible” segment-fillers is starting to feel like a wasted opportunity. Toyota has the engineering prowess to take risks. It’s time they stopped worrying about spreadsheets and started building cars that make people stop and stare.