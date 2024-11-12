Ferrari SF90 Stradale vs SF90 XX Stradale: who wins the drag race?

In the universe of drag racing, it’s not uncommon to encounter some incredible challenges. Today we have such an example, with a multiple acceleration race over the classic quarter-mile distance between a Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and an SF90 Stradale. This is probably the first duel of its kind presented online. This makes the video, featured on Daniel Abt‘s YouTube channel, truly very interesting.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and SF90 Stradale face off in an unprecedented drag race

The protagonists of the duel are two Prancing Horse supercars: one more oriented towards grand touring, the other more specialized for the track. Both are incredibly fast in any paved environment. Before watching the video, let’s do a quick review of their characteristics.

On one side, there’s the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. This electrified supercar is powered by a plug-in hybrid propulsion system, combining a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine with three electric motors, which together develop a maximum power of 1,000 HP, with a weight of 1,570 kg. This results in top-tier performance, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 6.7 seconds. The maximum speed reaches 340 km/h. These are frightening figures.

On the other side, the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is even more intimidating in terms of performance. The powertrain is the same as the other, but here Ferrari’s technicians managed to extract even more energy, bringing the maximum power to 1030 HP. The aerodynamic package is much more extreme, as evidenced by the prominent rear wing, which visually expresses the pursuit of greater downforce for even more effective track performance. The straight-line performance figures improve further, bringing the 0 to 100 km/h acceleration to 2.3 seconds and 0 to 200 km/h to 6.5 seconds.

Will victory come easily for this model, given the better figures? Or will the higher drag coefficient of this winged version give the other car a fighting chance? There’s only one way to find out: watch the drag race video.