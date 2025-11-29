Corvette C8 Z06 challenges the Ferrari 296 GTB on track | Video

The Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 and the Ferrari 296 GTB were the stars of a direct on-track showdown aimed at evaluating their respective performance under real-world conditions. The challenge, documented in a video published on the YouTube channel Supercar Fast Exotics, took place at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg, Virginia, a 3,219-meter (2.0-mile) circuit regularly used for NASCAR and SCCA events. An ideal setting to put two top-tier supercars to the test.

Ferrari 296 GTB vs Corvette C8 Z06: track showdown in Virginia

What made the comparison even more interesting was the choice of a non-professional driver, albeit one with considerable experience. Same track, same driver, same tires, same fuel and identical operating conditions. All elements that allow for a credible comparison, far removed from overly technical tests or those influenced by external factors. The final assessment took into account acceleration, braking, corner entry, balance, steering and aerodynamic efficiency, offering a complete picture of the dynamic behavior of both cars.

The Italian contender, the Ferrari 296 GTB, represents one of the highest peaks recently reached by Maranello. Under the hood lies a 2,992 cc twin-turbo V6 producing 663 hp, paired with an electric system that adds another 167 hp, for a total output of 830 horsepower. Dry weight is just 1,470 kg (3,241 lb), a remarkably low figure for a plug-in hybrid. Performance is absolutely benchmark-setting, with 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, 0–200 km/h (0–124 mph) in 7.3 seconds, and a top speed exceeding 330 km/h (205 mph). But it is above all through the corners that the 296 GTB truly impresses, thanks to an extremely well-balanced chassis and a very low center of gravity achieved by strategically positioning the battery and electric components.

Facing it is the Corvette C8 Z06, which follows a completely different philosophy. Its heart is a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V8, capable of delivering 670 hp at 8,400 rpm and 623 Nm (460 lb-ft) of torque. Curb weight is 1,561 kg (3,443 lb), and like the Ferrari it features rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) sprint takes just over 2.6 seconds, while 0–200 km/h (0–124 mph) is achieved in around 10.3 seconds. Top speed is limited to 325 km/h (202 mph). The test car was equipped with the Z07 Performance Package, recognizable by its aggressive aerodynamics and the large carbon-fiber rear wing.

On track, the Corvette proved highly effective, with precise steering, powerful braking and very stable behavior thanks to Magnetic Ride Control 4.0. However, the Ferrari 296 GTB demonstrated a higher level of agility, precision and cornering speed. The final verdict from the stopwatch was clear: the Ferrari completed the lap about four seconds faster than its American rival.

A significant gap that once again confirms Maranello’s engineering excellence and the ability of the 296 GTB to establish itself as an absolute benchmark among modern supercars.