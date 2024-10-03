Constellium honored as Stellantis Supplier of the Year for social responsibility

The company Constellium is a leading global aluminum company. It also recently reached an important milestone for its journey as a sustainable company. It also received a major award from Stellantis, namely “Supplier of the Year.” This celebration testified to the great commitment, and above all, perseverance with which the company has worked to offer products and services of absolute excellence. For Stellantis this is an excellent partnership, with a company that shares the same values, which has led to excellent results for the entire automotive industry, with several sustainable and innovative solutions for electric cars.

Constellium-Stellantis, a long-lasting partnership

Constellium, as anticipated, is the world’s leading aluminum producer, which recently received an award from Stellantis. In fact, the company was named “Supplier of the Year” for its outstanding commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and for the excellence of its performance, which has never failed to be highly satisfactory in terms of quality.

For several years now, this collaboration between Stellantis and Constellium has been going on. The supplier provides the automotive group with a wide range of products, made of aluminum of course. These are body components, but also structural components for the electric vehicles that are gradually growing in the market. The two companies have also forged a strong partnership through values of sustainability and continuous innovation, which they both share.

Global recognition for Constellium’s CSR commitment

Constellium’s commitment to CSR has been unquestionably recognized by several top-level international organizations. We speak for example of EcoVadis, CDP and MSCI. The company is also a founding member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) and has achieved the ASI Performance Standard certification for all its operations globally.

Awarded excellence and sustainability

The award that Stellantis gave Constellium is not only meant to highlight its great commitment, but also the absolute perfection of its performance. The company has been able to consistently demonstrate its ability to deliver high-quality products. All components, which reflect industry standards in every single detail.

Ingrid Joerg Constellium’s COO: “the Stellantis award as a testament to our commitment”

Also expressing his opinion was Ingrid Joerg, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Constellium. Joerg confirmed on behalf of the company that they are very proud of the important recognition from a company like Stellantis. He then held to continue the statement by confirming that the award is nothing but further confirmation of their great commitment. Moreover, the latter is also an additional motivation to continue investing in innovation, collaborating with key partners for a sustainable future for all.

Also, Stellantis gave the award to Constellium to open up new and constructive prospects for the future of both companies. On the one hand, Constellium will focus on continuing to invest in research and development that can lead to the creation of new products. These will then be used by Stellantis to try to create vehicles that are increasingly affordable to a larger number of people. The goal then, is to work with sustainable optics while simultaneously managing to meet needs.