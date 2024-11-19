Concept DS SM Tribute, potential production with a Maserati V6 engine

The DS brand may be able to reveal very soon a coupe that probably so many dream of, a modern SM. A truly unique piece, obviously inspired by the SM Tribute concept, that could swap a much-loved factor such as what is the elegance of the past, with the technology of the present and the future. It would most likely be a very rare car, perhaps produced in a limited series and destined for a lucky few.

DS SM Tribute concept car could be produced

Therefore, from the reports that have been gathered, it really seems that DS may make a production version of the DS SM Tribute, which is the famous concept that was unveiled earlier this year to celebrate the brand’s 10th anniversary. A model that would appear on the production line as a modernization of the original SM.

The concept was initially considered only as a one-off test. Now, however, according to reports also from Top Gear, the company has reportedly been seriously considering putting this model on the production line. Indeed, the brand might not have any particular difficulty in making this car, since many components were developed using Maserati‘s platform. This factor would be entirely in line with what happened in the past with the original SM, which mounted Maserati’s own V6 engine under the hood.

An onerous project for consumers

Should this project be successful, it seems that production may be outsourced to d a coach builder for a few units. This is what Thierry Metroz confirmed, who also said that the production model would be based on the Gran Turismo. The CEOs of both companies, namely Carlos Tavares and Olivier Francois, both agree to the project, provided that it can be profitable. It is certainly a very costly project, should consumers be inclined to purchase such a vehicle.

This was confirmed by the designer Metroz himself, who also seems to argue that it would not be possible to deal with an electric vehicle in this case. The reason? Probably because if a consumer decides to invest a large sum of money, it would not be for an EV but for a combustion vehicle. So this would be why the car could be equipped with the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with about 550 hp and 623 Nm of torque. A piece of equipment that accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just over 3.3 seconds, with top speed that would be around 320 km/h.