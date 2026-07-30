Collectors are losing their minds over this 1963 Ferrari 250 P

If you happen to have a spare $15 to $20 million collecting dust, Gooding & Company’s Pebble Beach auction this August has just the toy for you. The undisputed star of the California coastline will be Chassis 0810, a legendary 1963 Ferrari 250 P that single-handedly forced Enzo Ferrari to admit that putting the engine behind the driver wasn’t just a passing British fad.

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Hand-crafted by Fantuzzi over a sweeping Pininfarina design, this aluminum-bodied masterpiece was Maranello’s very first official “P” for Prototype. Beneath its gorgeous curves, prominent safety roll bar, and sparkling Borrani wire wheels lay a mechanical revolution orchestrated by genius engineer Mauro Forghieri and tested by the fearless Mike Parkes.

Tucked longitudinally in the middle was a dry-sump 3.0-liter Testa Rossa V12 fed by a majestic wall of multi-barrel carburetors, churning out a fierce 310 HP at 7,500 rpm. For a machine designed strictly to tear up race tracks, its fit and finish were shockingly refined.

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Debuting at Monza in March 1963 alongside legends Lorenzo Bandini, Ludovico Scarfiotti, and Nino Vaccarella, Chassis 0810 became an instant nightmare for the competition. During its 1963 factory campaign with Scuderia Ferrari, it secured a brilliant second-place finish at the 12 Hours of Sebring and third overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, paving the way for Ferrari’s World Sportscar Championship title. Of course, no classic Italian racing story is complete without some signature drama: its Targa Florio attempt crumbled into absurdity when local hero Vaccarella had his driver’s license unceremoniously confiscated right before his home race.

After its factory duties and a fruitful second act under Luigi Chinetti’s North American Racing Team (N.A.R.T.), Chassis 0810 entered an ultra-exclusive North American collection in 1988. For nearly forty years, its owner treated it to high-society outings at Goodwood, the Ferrari Historic Challenge, Monterey Historics, and Amelia Island, where it snagged the Spirit of Ferrari Award. As the direct ancestral spark to icons like the 330 P4, 512 S, and 333 SP, this is the sacred grail that reshaped Ferrari motorsport forever.