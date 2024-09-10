Clash of giants: Stellantis slips to bottom of used car reliability rankings

The Consumer Reports put more than 150,000 used cars under the magnifying glass, comparing data on problems found from 2014 to 2019 and subjecting them to rigorous scrutiny for reliability. The outcome? An adverse verdict for the giants including Stellantis brands, which found themselves at the bottom of the rankings for weaknesses they penalized.

Consumer Reports reliability ranking

There has been good growth in the used car market in recent years, a factor that has also been instrumental in the perception consumers currently have when searching for a used vehicle. Most recently, a study in this regard was published by Consumer Reports that literally moved the rankings, shedding light on a fairly clear gap between different manufacturers.

There are brands that continue their positive trail of successes by reaping reliability from consumers, while others face a variety of issues. According to the analysis we mentioned from Consumer Reports, referring to about 150,000 used vehicles, those that are confirmed to be the most reliable nowadays are the Japanese brands. In fact, it is Lexus and Toyota that hold the top two spots in the ranking. Following closely behind come other brands such as Mazda, Acura, and Honda. This dominance, which currently leaves no room for other brands from other nations, stems from the strategy uses of “conservative redesigns.” This kind of strategy gives more priority to the gradual improvement of models that are already existing on the market, rather than prioritizing the introduction of entirely new technologies.

Stellantis down at the bottom of Consumer Reports used car reliability rankings

At the opposite top of the ranking, we find infamous brands for the automotive world, such as for example Tesla and unfortunately Stellantis itself with some of its brands in negative evidence of used. To have scored the lowest in reference to the study that was performed, would have been precisely brands such as Chrysler, Dodge Jeep and Ram. Let’s say that a company of the caliber of Tesla is also put in a bad light, which, despite its power in the area of innovation, failed to even come close to the reliability that was instead attributed to Japanese brands. This fact has probably got many consumers thinking, who in recent times have been used to thinking that the electric car was synonymous with technology but also with durability.

In the field of used cars, which itself is not an easy industry to manage, reliability plays a really crucial role. In fact, for a consumer, being able to find a reliable car means having more peace of mind in a general sense, especially in what would concern maintenance costs and safety. If a vehicle is deemed reliable, it also means that it will definitely be less prone to mishaps and damage that can also be costly.

Whatever way things are done, these rankings, which are compiled by Consumer Reports, are certainly a good reference point for those who are looking for a used car. Naturally, it should be made clear that these statistics are entirely generic and should not be based on each car model individually.

Beyond the rankings the used car buying guide

Consumer Reports’ rankings offer a valuable starting point for those who are looking for a used car. However, it is important to emphasize that these data represent a general trend and should not be taken as a definitive judgment on any single model.

Therefore, a number of aspects should definitely be considered for a consumer looking to purchase a used car. For example, analyzing the specific model is definitely important, considering that if a brand does not have an excellent reputation, it might still offer a reliable used car. Also take into consideration the car’s past, such as whether or not it has been wrecked and in what way. This could affect the costs of the household budget quite a bit, as it would require maintenance work that tends to be more frequent. Finally, taking a test drive can certainly help as well.

Therefore, it is fair to start with a truthful assumption as Consumer Reports rankings can certainly be, but it is equally true that vehicle reliability cannot depend solely on a ranking. Conducting all the tests and requesting as much information as possible will certainly be a trump card.