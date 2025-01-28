Citroen in Brazil: meet its 2025 content production ambassadors

The brand keeps nonhuman ambassador Gudan, the charismatic Siberian Husky, on its social media content team. The renewal with Luana Zucoloto consolidates an already established partnership and reinforces the brand’s characteristics of being accessible and reaching different profiles and audiences through humor. The videos can be followed on Citroën social networks.

Citroen vehicles have a strong personality

In addition to accessibility, design and interior space, Citroën vehicles highlight another characteristic: personality. The brand’s models appeal to the most diverse audiences, so nothing better than such different faces and identities to promote the C-Cubed family consisting of the C3, Aircross and the new Basalt.

To stay in line with this goal, Citroën renews its partnership with two of its ambassadors: actress and comedian Luana Zucoloto and Gudan, a charismatic Siberian Husky dog, going beyond the obvious and keeping a nonhuman ambassador on its team. With Gudan, Citroën has given space to the pet’s point of view, bringing the dog’s perspective into everyday situations. All this while aiming for greater connection and smooth communication with its target audience: multi-species families and dog lovers in Brazil.

Luana enjoys C3’s features

Throughout 2024, Luana has been highlighting the features of the Citroën C3 through fun everyday situations, such as getting on the road with several pieces of luggage or following the route with a map. These features are offered by the model thanks to its large trunk and the intuitiveness of its multimedia center. The actress also brought some content about the services offered by the brand, such as Citizen, a program that includes several features, such as warranty services and scheduled overhauls, and Mopar accessories, which make daily life easier for the driver and its occupants. base, including pets.

And because he also thinks about the comfort of pets and families with many members (and luggage), Siberian Husky Gudan showed details of the Aircross SUV, talking about some Citroën accessories intended for pets and even “testing” the entire comfort, space and functionality of the Basalt Coupe SUV.

In other important moments, he narrated the routine with a Citroën vehicle together with his canine “sister,” Blant, also of the Siberian Husky breed. It is worth mentioning that in 2024, Gudan celebrated in his profile the arrival of Olivia, daughter of his guardians, influencers Zanq and Nicole Carriconde, thus enlarging the family-and the need for an even more spacious and designer vehicle. The news comes directly from one of Stellanti’s official press releases, issued on January 27. Just inside we find that to get more info and news you can follow Citroën profiles on Instagram (@citroenbrasil), Facebook (@CitroenBrasil) and TikTok (@citroenbrasil).