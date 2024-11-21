The South American version of the Citroen C3 Aircross gets 0 stars in Latin NCAP crash tests. The Citroen C3 Aircross was subjected to various tests, including frontal and side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection and electronic stability control

The Citroen C3 Aircross, in its South American version, has been given a 0-star safety rating at Latin NCAP. According to Latin NCAP’s latest report, Citroen’s South American car earned a 0-star safety rating for adult and child safety. This model tested by the autonomous body was a left-hand drive model produced in Brazil. It was fitted with two airbags, three-point seat belts for all and ISOFIX anchors, and electronic stability control (ESC) as standard.

The Citroen C3 Aircross was subjected to various tests, including frontal and side impact, whiplash, pedestrian protection and electronic stability control (ESC). While it performed quite well in some areas, it received zero points for side impact against a pole due to the lack of side head protection, which is a mandatory safety feature in many markets.

The front impact test showed inadequate protection for the front passenger’s chest, while the side impact showed high intrusion into the passenger compartment, increasing the risk of injury to occupants. The protection against whiplash was found to be inadequate for the neck of adults. For children, dynamic protection failed to score points because ISOFIX markings did not meet NCAP standards in Latin America, and the manufacturer did not provide plans to correct the problem.

Most tested car seats failed installation, and the passenger airbag in Citroen C3 Aircross cannot be deactivated for rear-facing CRS. Pedestrian protection varies between marginal and weak, and belt reminders do not meet standards. Systems such as speed assist, autonomous braking, and lane support are missing as standard.

Regarding precisely what we anticipated, namely the pedestrian protection tests the Citroen C3 Aircross – New Aircross scored 50 percent in the pedestrian and vulnerable road user protection tests. Most head impact areas offered marginal or adequate protection. Upper leg protection was weak at the edges, but good in the middle in a small section. This car still met UN127 pedestrian protection standards.

As for lower leg protection let’s say it could have been rated as ‘good’. However, the ratings were cut because Citroen C3 Aircross and New Aircross does not have AEB VRU, not even as an option. In safety assistance systems, Citroen C3 Aircross – New Aircross scored 35%. The seat belt reminder (SBR) is only available to the driver and therefore does not comply with Latin NCAP protocols. And the marks here were cut because some important features such as blind spot detection, speed assist, AEB dimming, lane support systems, and road presence detection are not available.