Citroen: best market share of the year, the Basalt breaks sales record

Brazil’s most affordable SUV registered 1,958 units in April. With a 1.9% market share in April, the brand celebrates its growth trajectory in Brazil

Citroen and Basalt of the Brazilian market in April

Citroen achieved a 1.9% share of the Brazilian market in April and the result reinforces the brand’s growth trajectory in the country, driven by the success of the Citroen Basalt. Brazil’s most affordable SUV Coupe sold 1,958 units in April this year and is now in 10th place in the B-SUV segment.

“The Citroen Basalt already represents 53% of the brand’s sales mix and has been rising in position month by month since its launch. With almost two thousand units sold, April was the best month in the model’s history. Even with the advance of the industry in the period, Citroën managed to sustain its performance and strengthen its presence on the national scene,” says Felipe Daemon, Citroën brand vice-president for South America.

In the B-SUV segment, which includes the Citroen Aircross and Citroen Basalt models, the brand continued to record growth, now up 221% in sales in the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, gaining a 4.5% market share in this segment. In the B-Hatch segment, the C3 has shown consistency over the first few months of the year.

The Citroen Basalt is available in three versions: Feel, Feel Turbo 200 and Shine Turbo 200. All come with a highly competitive standard equipment package, as well as exclusive features for its segment, such as two engine options (1.0 Firefly and Turbo 200), a trunk with a capacity of up to 490 liters, a 10.25-inch Citroën Connect Touchscreen multimedia center, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and six speakers.