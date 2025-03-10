Citroen Basalt is the fastest growing SUV in Brazil

Here are the registrations in February for the Citroën brand in Brazil. The fastest growing SUV player is the Citroen Basalt. In the past two months, in fact, the Citroen Basalt is the fastest-growing model in its segment. In February, the SUV recorded 1,701 units sold and a growth of 41 percent compared to January

Citroen: February registrations growth, Basalt the star performer

Citroën registered a total of 3,258 vehicles in February, up 63 percent from February 2024, bringing its market share to 1.9 percent.

The main player in this result was the Citroen Basalt, with 1,701 units sold in February. Over the past two months, the Citroen Basalt has been the compact SUV with the highest growth in terms of volume of registrations compared to previous months, 25% in January/2025 compared to December/2024 and 41% in February/2025 compared to January/2025, respectively, thus gaining the position of the model that has grown the most in the entire segment in which it operates. Its arrival had a direct impact on the brand’s growth, becoming Citroën’s flagship model and greatly increasing its relevance in the segment. In addition, Basalt ended the month with a 4 percent share in the segment.

The Citroen Basalt, the most affordable SUV in Brazil, has three versions: the Feel, Feel Turbo 200 and Shine Turbo 200. All come with a competitive standard equipment package, as well as attributes differentiated in their segment, such as two engine options (1.0 Firefly and Turbo 200), a trunk that holds up to 490 liters of volume and the 10.25-inch Citroen Connect Touchscreen multimedia center with Android Auto and Apple Carplay and six speakers.

Citroën offers unmissable deals in March

From March 7 to April 3, Citroen is offering unmissable offers on the C3, Aircross and Basalt models. The conditions will be valid at dealerships throughout Brazil in the direct-to-Private sales mode. The C3 and Aircross models are eligible for discounts of up to R$ 7,610.00 and R$ 18,900 respectively on the list price, zero installments up to 24 installments, and bonuses of up to R$ 5,000 in case of trade-in of a used car. The Citroën Basalt is available with discounts of up to R$ 15,910.

The Citroen C3 combines space, robustness, SUV character and 10-inch Citroen Connect Touchscreen with competitive affordability for the segment. The Aircross, equipped with a Turbo 200 engine, is on sale throughout Brazil, in 5- and 7-seat versions, with different color and accessory options. Basalt, the latest model launched by the brand, stands out, among the many reasons already mentioned, for its suspension designed to offer maximum comfort, without any kind of concession. This means it can circulate on a wide range of roads and roadways without losing power or efficiency.