Citroen Basalt Dark Edition is the brand’s new special edition model

Citroën confirms in a teaser the special Citroën Basalt Dark Edition version, developed exclusively for the Brazilian market to enrich the current successful SUV Coupe range.

The Citroën Basalt is about to debut in Brazil with a new special version, the Dark Edition. This configuration, which is expected on the market, has been officially announced by the automaker and promises to be one of the highlights of the future 2026 range. Through a teaser, Citroën confirmed the imminent launch of this SUV that will be exclusive to the Brazilian market.

Citroen teaser image: confirms debut of Citroën Basalt Dark Edition.

In a move that has generated a great deal of interest, Citroën has announced the upcoming arrival of the Citroën Basalt Dark Edition through a teaser image. This new model is set to add to the already popular Basalt range, with the aim of capturing a larger slice of the market.

Until now, the success of the Citroën Basalt has been driven primarily by its competitive price, which positions it as one of the most affordable options in the compact SUV segment. With the Dark Edition, the brand seems to want to shift the focus to another crucial aspect: the quality of the finish. It is speculated that this version will offer a higher level of trim, aiming to satisfy customers who do not want to compromise on style and details, while remaining in the compact segment.

Although specific technical details or the full equipment list have not yet been disclosed, the initiative is part of Citroën’s strategy to “strengthen the appeal” of the Basalt. More information on the design, standard equipment and price list of the Citroën Basalt Dark Edition will be released soon.

The Citroën Basalt

The innovative Citroën Basalt, a compact crossover SUV, entered 2024, targeting mainly emerging markets such as India and South America.

Originally unveiled in March 2024 as the Basalt Vision concept, the car debuted in its final form in August of that year. The Basalt is based on the Smart Car Platform (CMP), a technical basis shared with models such as the Fiat Grande Panda, Opel Frontera, and Citroën C3.

It began marketing in August 2024 in India, followed by October 2024 in Brazil and January 2025 in Argentina. Production takes place at plants in Thiruvallur in India and Porto Real in Brazil, where it is assembled with a range of gasoline and flex fuel engines.

The Citroën Brand

Since 1919, Citroën has been creating cars, technologies and mobility solutions to respond to societal changes. A bold and innovative brand, Citroën places serenity and well-being at the heart of the customer experience and offers a wide range of models, from the unmistakable Ami, an electric mobility vehicle designed for the city, to sedans, SUVs and commercial vehicles, most available in electric or rechargeable hybrid versions. A pioneer in customer service and attention to its private and professional customers, Citroën is present in 101 countries and has a network of 6,200 sales and service outlets worldwide.