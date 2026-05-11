Chrysler’s future is on the table: what Stellantis could reveal soon

Matt McAlear, CEO of Chrysler and Dodge, said in an interview with The Detroit News that the brand will have a significant role during Stellantis Investor Day 2026, scheduled for May 21 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. His comments suggest that the event could bring important clues about the future of a brand that has raised questions for years over its place within the group.

Chrysler could finally get its relaunch plan at Stellantis Investor Day

Chrysler currently operates with a lineup reduced to the Pacifica family alone, yet the minivan continues to serve as a benchmark in its segment and has reportedly even outsold Dodge in recent months. That is far from insignificant for a brand built around a single product line. McAlear said there is still a lot of positivity around Chrysler and that some topics have already been shared with the national dealer council, adding that Stellantis is ready to present them publicly on May 21.

The foundations for a possible relaunch had already been outlined by former CEO Christine Feuell, who confirmed the development of several new models. Alongside the recently updated Pacifica, projects reportedly include a crossover known by the C6X code and a sedan that could revive the Chrysler 300 name, one of the brand’s most historically representative models. Feuell said with some confidence that Chrysler is working on a car, although she did not provide precise timing, while also admitting that the return of the 300 is a possibility under serious consideration.

Feuell also opened the door to bringing SRT models back into the Chrysler lineup. This would fit a broader context in which Stellantis is gradually revising its electrification strategy in favor of a multi-energy approach, with electric, hybrid and combustion powertrains coexisting. According to the former CEO, recent regulatory developments could create more room for the return of engines such as the HEMI and for the relaunch of the SRT badge, allowing Chrysler to build its future on a more flexible technology mix rather than relying only on battery-electric power.

Another element that could define Chrysler’s next phase concerns pricing. Both Feuell and Antonio Filosa have acknowledged that the average price of a new car in the United States, now around $49,000, has reached unsustainable levels for a large group of American buyers. Chrysler is therefore also reportedly working on a more compact and affordable model, with the goal of getting below the $30,000 threshold and addressing demand that the new-car market currently struggles to serve.

If McAlear’s comments are reflected in the May 21 presentation, Chrysler could face its first real relaunch opportunity after years of waiting, with a plan that may include crossovers, sedans, performance models and more affordable vehicles.