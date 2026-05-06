Chrysler gives the 2027 Pacifica a more competitive U.S. price

Chrysler is redefining the commercial positioning of the Pacifica for the 2027 model year, adjusting prices and the lineup structure to make the minivan more competitive in the U.S. market, after also revising prices in Canada. The move comes as three-row crossovers continue to take share from traditional family-focused vehicles.

2027 Chrysler Pacifica lineup gets simpler and more affordable

The most obvious change concerns the simplification of the offer. The Voyager, previously sold as a separate model, now returns under the Pacifica family, bringing the entire range together under a single nameplate. The entry-level LX debuts at $41,495, excluding a $1,995 destination charge and taxes, a level designed to keep the model competitive against midsize three-row SUVs that continue to gain popularity among American families.

The most significant reductions affect the middle of the range. The front-wheel-drive Select drops to $43,545, down $1,000, while the all-wheel-drive version starts at $46,540 after a $1,350 cut. The front-wheel-drive Limited now starts at $47,995, or $1,710 less than before, while the corresponding all-wheel-drive version reaches $50,990 after a $2,060 reduction. The range-topping Pinnacle AWD now starts at $57,905. All-wheel drive remains available on every trim as a $2,995 option.

The sharpest change, however, concerns the Safety Sphere package on Limited trims. Its price falls from more than $1,700 to $395, even though it now adds new features, including a 360-degree camera, front and rear ParkSense sensors, automatic camera activation during parking and blind-spot camera view synchronized with the turn signals. On Select trims, the package remains priced at $1,715.

From a product standpoint, the 2027 Pacifica keeps its key strengths, starting with the segment-exclusive Stow ’n Go seats and seven- or eight-passenger configurations. Styling updates include a revised front end, redesigned headlights and functional details such as a power liftgate with adjustable height. Chrysler’s strategy clearly aims to bring attention back to the minivan formula through targeted pricing, making the most popular versions more accessible without changing a model that remains one of the segment’s benchmarks for practicality and everyday family versatility.