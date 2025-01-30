Chrysler Town & Country: the world’s first minivan with a Hellcat engine

YouTuber Rich Benoit, already quite famous in the web world for his “Rich Rebuilds” channel, has pulled off a very special feat in the automotive world. Benoit, in fact, has created the world’s first minivan equipped with a Hellcat engine. This project, which is certainly unique at the moment, has put together the body of a Chrysler Town & Country with the chassis and powerful engine of a Dodge Charger Hellcat. The videos documenting this creative process are characterized by a distinctive humor typical of Benoit’s style.

Not just an engine change

Unlike the common modifications we are used to seeing in the car world in which a powerful engine is simply inserted into an existing vehicle, Benoit took a different approach. In fact, the youtuber performed the job in reverse, that is, opting for a “body swap.” Instead of fitting the engine to the minivan’s original chassis, he took it upon himself to fit the entire Chrysler Town & Country body to the Dodge Charger Hellcat‘s chassis. This type of method perfectly preserved the Hellcat’s high performance, while also making the construction process much easier at the same time.

This Hellcat-powered minivan project is certainly generating a great deal of interest in the automotive world. The end result was a one-of-a-kind vehicle, a minivan that certainly looks modest but is capable of performing typical supercar acceleration. This hybrid creation represents a perfect fusion of the aesthetics of a family minivan and the power of an American muscle car, so a mix not often seen on the streets. Specialized publications such as The Drive and Carscoops have been positive about the initiative, praising the originality and quality of the realization. The vehicle is described as a project that certainly turned out well, in which the great functionality that usually characterizes a minivan is combined with high performance, which, on the contrary, is certainly not part of the equipment of these cars.

The “sleeper design”

The aspect that has most attracted the attention of enthusiasts is the so-called “sleeper design.” The vehicle’s deliberately understated and inconspicuous aesthetic conceals a powerful engine, which is obviously capable of surprising even the most experienced drivers. This certainly unexpected feature challenges conventions about what a minivan can really be, demonstrating that creativity and technical expertise can lead to surprising results.

Rich Benoit’s Hellcat minivan is a very clear example of how customization and ingenious modifications can highlight new frontiers in the automotive industry. As enthusiasts continue to experiment and push the limits of design, this project perfectly reflects a testament to the potential for innovation that humans could bring to such an infamous field. To see the Hellcat minivan in action, you can check out the videos in the article. In addition, the advice is also to visit Rich Rebuilds’ YouTube channel, which is certainly full of very interesting content about the automotive world. In this way, it will be possible to take a close look at the transformation of a Chrysler Town & Country into one of the most powerful and unique minivans ever made.