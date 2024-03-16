Chrysler Pacifica named best minivan for families according to U.S. News & World Report

The Chrysler Pacifica has been named the Best Minivan for Families at the 2024 US News & World Report Best Cars for Families Awards organized by US News & World Report. This victory confirms the Chrysler Pacifica as the world’s most-awarded minivan, with over 175 accolades received to date, setting a new record. Liz Opsitnik, Executive Editor at US News, commented, “The winners of the 2024 Best Cars for Families Awards offer a range of safety features and provide a comfortable ride for all passengers, making them ideal for daily commutes or family adventures.”

Chrysler Pacifica wins at the US News & World Report Awards

Chrysler Pacifica earned this award thanks to its features that particularly meet the needs of American families. These include a large number of safety and driver assistance systems, as well as a high-level infotainment system. For instance, the minivan from the Stellantis group was also the first model to make Amazon Fire TV available and integrated into the Uconnect Theatre system.

It’s important to note that the criteria for the 2024 Best Cars for Families Award examine the overall rating of each vehicle from the US News Best Car rankings to determine their quality, incorporating elements such as safety data, expected reliability ratings, passenger and cargo space, and the consensus opinion of the automotive press. Chrysler Pacifica thus confirms itself as a vehicle much loved in the United States.

Stellantis has warmly welcomed this award, as evident from the statements of the Chrysler brand’s officials, who expressed their pride in this latest award that certifies the excellent work done. This award bodes well for the brand’s future, which Stellantis intends to relaunch on a large scale in the coming years with the arrival of numerous new models.