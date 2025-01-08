Chrysler needs a revival plan: sales plummet 80% over the last twenty years

Chrysler‘s golden age now seems like a distant memory. Once a pillar of the automotive sector, the brand has been progressively transformed through a series of mergers into a component of the giant Euro-American automotive company Stellantis. From a diversified brand with a range spanning sedans, SUVs, and even convertibles, Chrysler today is limited to offering two models, both variants of the same minivan. The contraction is evident in the numbers. Looking at the brand’s evolution, in 2005 Chrysler had sold nearly 600,000 vehicles, while in 2024 sales dropped below 125,000 units, marking a drastic 80% decline in two decades.

Chrysler needs to recover: 2024 sales are concerning

This decline reflects years of low investment, as highlighted by Ed Kim, president and chief analyst at AutoPacific: “The Chrysler brand has long been neglected.” In July 2024, Stellantis floated the possibility of closing unprofitable brands, triggering concerns from Frank Rhodes Jr., descendant of founder Walter P. Chrysler. Determined to preserve this piece of American history, Rhodes had proposed creating an investor group to purchase the Chrysler and Dodge brands.

Subsequently, however, Stellantis declared that none of its brands were for sale. Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell sought to reassure customers and enthusiasts: “Chrysler has a bright future in the Stellantis portfolio.” Despite recurring rumors of a possible closure, Feuell confirmed that the brand is not in danger and announced concrete plans for its relaunch.

Chrysler‘s future, therefore, would include a renewed Pacifica, planned for 2026, with an updated design and new powertrain options. Also coming are a large SUV and a coupe or sedan inspired by the Halcyon concept, unveiled in 2024. These projects aim to redefine the brand, restoring its role as a protagonist in the automotive industry.

For Rhodes, Chrysler‘s fate is a matter of national pride: “This brand is part of our American heritage and deserves to be saved.” And while Chrysler prepares to write a new chapter in its history, its glorious past remains a symbol of what it was and what it could become.