Chrysler ME Four-Twelve reimagined for the brand’s 100th birthday

The Detroit Yacht Club recently hosted a remarkable tribute to Chrysler’s century-long journey, with classic cars and concept vehicles telling the story of American automotive innovation. But for those familiar with the brand’s most ambitious moments, something was missing from the celebration: the spectacular ME Four-Twelve Concept that once promised to redefine Chrysler’s identity. Digital creator Oscar Vargas has now brought this icon back into the spotlight with a modern reimagining.

Chrysler ME Four-Twelve: here’s how the forgotten supercar is imagined in modern guise

Two decades ago, Chrysler made headlines at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show with the ME Four-Twelve concept. It was a bold declaration that the American brand could compete with Europe’s finest supercars. The name already told the whole story of its ambition: “ME” for Mid-Engine, “Four” for the four turbochargers, and “Twelve” for the 12-cylinder engine.

The technical specifications were as impressive as the design. Under the carbon fiber bodywork lay a 6.0-liter V12 built by AMG, supercharged by four turbochargers, capable of delivering 850 horsepower and 850 lb-ft (1,152 Nm) of torque. With a curb weight of only 2,880 lbs (1,306 kg), Chrysler estimated hypercar performance with 0-60 mph acceleration in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 248 mph (398 km/h), figures that would have made it the fastest car in the world at that time.

Despite the promising specifications, Chrysler’s ambitious dream remained just that: a dream. The company produced merely two examples: one show car for the spotlight and a single functional prototype for testing. Corporate executives ultimately pulled the plug, deciding that a half-million-dollar American supercar didn’t align with their penny-pinching strategies of the mid-2000s.

Now, as Chrysler reaches its centennial milestone, digital artist Oscar Vargas has revived this sleeping giant with a thought-provoking tribute. His reimagined ME Four-Twelve doesn’t just celebrate the past, it challenges the present with a compelling question: in today’s supercar-hungry market, could Chrysler finally have the courage to build what they once only dared to dream?

His interpretation features updates like Turbine Bronze paint as a tribute to the iconic 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car, a modern-inspired active rear wing, improved aerodynamic elements, and interiors finished in blue Alcantara and leather, blending performance and luxury.

Two decades later, the ME Four-Twelve remains a powerful symbol of untapped American engineering potential. In today’s crowded luxury market, where even legendary brands fight for attention, this forgotten concept could be Chrysler’s ace in the hole, instantly transforming the company from family car manufacturer to legitimate supercar player and reclaiming its place among automotive giants.

Today, in an era when electrification is transforming the automotive industry, a modern version of this concept could position Chrysler as a pioneer in the electric or hybrid hypercar segment. At a time when the brand is seeking a new identity, looking to the past to inspire the future could be exactly what it needs to become a protagonist again in the global automotive landscape.