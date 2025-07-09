Chrysler marks 100 years at Carlisle Nationals with classic cars, Stow ‘n Go challenge, and CEO Chris Feuell

From July 11 to 13, 2025, Chrysler will bring its centennial celebration to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, for the Chrysler Nationals. The event will feature CEO Chris Feuell, who will take the stage on Friday, July 11, for a Q&A with host Mike Garland, focusing on the brand’s past, present, and future prospects.

Chrysler celebrates 100 years at the Carlisle Nationals 2025 with historic cars, concepts, and the Stow ‘n Go Challenge

During the event, some of the most significant models in Chrysler history will be displayed, including the 1924 Six, the 1934 Airflow, the 1955 300, and the 1963 Turbine Car. Concepts like the 1995 Atlantic and the Halcyon, which previews the styling and technological themes that will underpin the brand’s future models, will also be featured.

The event will also host the Stow ‘n Go Challenge, a timed test where participants must demonstrate how quickly they can store travel equipment inside a 2025 Chrysler Pacifica, utilizing the disappearing seat system launched twenty years ago. To date, over five million minivans have been sold with this technology.

Also on display will be the 2026 Chrysler Pacifica 100th Anniversary Edition, presented last June 4 in Detroit. The model stands out for exclusive aesthetic details, including Granite Crystal finishes and an “Est. 1925” badge. During the event, it will also be possible to purchase limited edition centennial merchandise.

Looking to the future, the brand is moving forward with an evolving lineup. In 2026, a new version of the Pacifica will arrive, followed by a hybrid crossover and an additional model inspired by the Halcyon Concept. Chrysler will continue to focus on electrification, design, and practicality, maintaining a central role in the minivan segment thanks to the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid, which offers 82 MPGe and a combined range of 520 miles.