Chrysler’s last real hope got a makeover: here’s what changed

Chrysler‘s lineup is barely a lineup at this point. Two vehicles, the Pacifica minivan and its stripped-down sibling, the Voyager, are all that’s left of a brand that once meant something in American automotive culture. So when Stellantis decides to refresh the Pacifica, it’s not just a product update.

The 2027 Chrysler Pacifica facelift brings a redesigned front end that will immediately remind you of the Kia Carnival. And not in a way Chrysler’s marketing team would probably want you to notice. The new claw-shaped LED headlights are connected beneath the hood line by illuminated elements, flanking a slim, horizontally stretched grille and a lower bumper with a large air intake dressed in chrome horizontal strips.

On the sides, new exclusive wheel designs, silver moldings and matching window trim do their job without screaming innovation. The roof rails and traditional door handles are now standard. As for the rear, Chrysler has been suspiciously quiet. No official photos of the back end, just a mention of a new spoiler and a repositioned brand logo.

Inside, there are no photos either. What we do know: new trims and finishes, the beloved Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system, leather upholstery, and copper alloy inserts exclusive to the top-tier Pinnacle trim. The Safety Sphere package gets expanded with blind-spot monitoring, 360-degree surround view and stop-and-go parking assist.

No official word on the powertrain for the updated model, though the current Pacifica runs on a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 producing 291 HP mated to a nine-speed automatic. Front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive will both be available, same as before.

US dealers are already taking pre-orders. The base Pacifica LX with FWD starts at $41,495, effectively replacing the old Voyager while keeping its pre-facelift look. Apparently the entry-level buyer doesn’t deserve new headlights. The Select trim runs from $44,545 (FWD) to $47,890 (AWD), the Limited from $54,910 to $58,255, and the Pinnacle tops the range between $49,705 and $53,050 depending on drivetrain.