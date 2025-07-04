Chrysler is struggling under the growing dominance of Japanese and Korean competitors

The Chrysler Pacifica’s dominance in the minivan segment now seems like a memory of the past. After years of playing the role of the Toyota Tacoma of its segment in terms of volume and presence, 2025 marks a significant setback for the famous Stellantis-branded MPV.

Chrysler Pacifica loses minivan dominance as sales drop 18.5% in first half of 2025

In 2024, Chrysler had sold 119,889 units of the Pacifica, exceeding its direct rival, the Honda Odyssey, by 48%. However, the first half of 2025 tells a different story. In fact, combined sales of the Pacifica and Voyager, which returned to the market with simpler specifications and more affordable positioning, collapsed to 57,756 units, marking an 18.5% year-over-year decline. The collapse was concentrated mainly in the second quarter, with 23,028 units sold, a 39% drop compared to the same period in 2024.

The slowdown appears even more pronounced when compared to the competition’s performance. Toyota recorded a genuine boom with the Sienna, totaling 52,762 units sold (a solid +62.5%), fueled by sky-high demand and extremely limited availability at dealerships. Kia Carnival also posted an excellent +57%, while the Honda Odyssey saw a 27.4% increase, reaching 50,033 units.

Despite the decline, the Pacifica continues to stand out for its versatility, being the only plug-in hybrid minivan on the market to offer full electric range, proposing all-wheel drive versions and featuring the famous Stow ‘N Go seats, which fold completely flat to expand cargo space. The Pinnacle trim, moreover, brings the Pacifica into the premium segment, with leather interiors and comfort worthy of a true luxury vehicle.

The relaunch of the more affordable Voyager represents a move to regain ground in the entry-level segment, although the Pacifica, launched in 2017, is beginning to feel the weight of its years compared to more recent rivals. According to Stellantis, retail sales would actually be in slight growth, but total figures are weighed down by the portion not destined for direct sales, such as fleets or rentals. To complicate the situation, making the brand’s horizon even cloudier, Canadian production of Chrysler minivans has suffered interruptions due to tariffs introduced by the Trump administration and supply chain issues.