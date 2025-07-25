Chrysler honors its minivan legacy in new YouTube tribute video

Chrysler pays tribute to its legacy as the inventor of the modern minivan with the sixth episode of the Chrysler Century of Innovation video series, titled “Chrysler: Evolution of the Minivan.” The video traces over four decades of family vehicle innovation, starting from 1983 with the introduction of the first minivans through to today’s Pacifica.

Chrysler marks minivan’s 40th anniversary with new “Century of Innovation” episode

The episode features Brandt Rosenbusch, the brand’s Collections Manager, who explains how Chrysler created an entirely new vehicle segment with the launch of the Caravan and Voyager models. Since then, the minivan has evolved with pioneering solutions such as Stow ‘n Go seating, plug-in hybrid powertrains, and advanced infotainment systems, while always keeping family mobility at its core.

The video is part of celebrations for the American brand’s 100th anniversary, an opportunity to highlight the long tradition of innovation, design, and vision that continues to guide Chrysler today. All episodes of the Century of Innovation series are available on the brand’s social media channels and YouTube.

The centennial celebrations continue throughout the summer with special initiatives, including participation in the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals featuring a display of historic vehicles and a meet-and-greet with brand CEO Chris Feuell. June also saw the launch of the “Century of Innovation” promotional event and a limited-edition collection of apparel and merchandise dedicated to the centennial, available for purchase at major automotive events.

Meanwhile, Feuell recently stated that she would like to see a Pacifica SRT high-performance version of the minivan, and confirmed that the 300 sedan will make a return. While we await more details about these models, we invite you to watch the new “Evolution of the Minivan” episode.