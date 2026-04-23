2027 Chrysler Pacifica: a massive price cut to save the minivan dream

A $7,200 discount isn’t just a simple adjustment, it’s a moment of clarity from the boardroom at Stellantis. Just weeks after pulling the silk sheet off the refreshed 2027 Chrysler Pacifica at the New York International Auto Show, the automotive giant has decided that the best way to celebrate its minivan is to make it significantly less expensive. Apparently, even the most dedicated “hockey parents” in Canada have a breaking point when it comes to financing a family hauler.

Trevor Longley, the CEO of Stellantis Canada, tried to wrap the news in a warm blanket of maple-flavored nostalgia, reminding us that these vans have been part of the Canadian social fabric for 40 years. He talked about hockey practices and family road trips. But the math tells a different story.

The base Pacifica Select with front-wheel drive now starts at a more digestible $52,995, while opting for all-wheel drive will set you back $57,995, a $4,200 haircut across the board. If you’re feeling fancy enough for the Limited or the ultra-plush Pinnacle trims, you’ll see the full $7,200 reduction, bringing them to $63,995 and $72,995 respectively.

So, what are you getting for your (slightly) fewer dollars? Beyond the price cut, the 2027 model features a “refreshed” exterior and a new illuminated wing logo. To handle the expected surge in demand, the Windsor assembly plant has even added a third shift and 1,700 new employees. It sounds ambitious, but the data actually backs it up. In the first quarter of 2026, Pacifica sales exploded by a staggering 256%, jumping from a modest 1,126 units to over 4,000.

Whether this is a genuine reward for loyal Canadian families or a preemptive strike against a softening market is up for debate. What’s clear is that Stellantis is desperate to keep the Windsor production lines humming with both the Pacifica and the new Dodge Charger. It turns out that while 16 million units sold globally is a great legacy, a $7,000 discount is a much better way to ensure the 17th million actually leaves the dealership lot.