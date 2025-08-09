Chrysler coupe render revives hopes for a future comeback

Dreams, forbidden or otherwise, continue to resurface in the automotive world, especially when discussing prototypes or models that will likely never see real production. A perfect example for many enthusiasts is the virtual reimagining of the Chrysler Cordoba, which recently made the rounds on the web thanks to a truly intriguing digital design. The creator behind this work is digital artist vburlapp, who shared on social media a modern yet retro-futuristic vision of what could be a new Cordoba.

Virtual Chrysler Cordoba concept emerges online as designer reimagines classic American sedan

The render shows a vehicle with very elegant aesthetics. Features include a long rear light strip extending from one side to the other, a tapered rear end, essential profiles with integrated flush door handles, and an elongated hood. The two-tone contrast between the roof and black pillars, and the mint-colored bodywork on the lower sections, adds a touch of freshness. The wheels, quite understated, don’t fully enhance the car’s character, but fortunately avoid falling into kitsch choices.

This hypothetical Chrysler Cordoba doesn’t present truly distinctive styling elements of the Chrysler brand, appearing rather anonymous and barely recognizable. Some have even suggested it could pass for a “new Newport” or even a retro-modern BMW.

Unfortunately, we haven’t yet seen the front of the car, an element that could have added character and identity to this digital reimagining. And for those wondering if Chrysler plans to relaunch the Cordoba, the answer is currently no. There don’t appear to be concrete projects for a new internal combustion sedan in the near future.

For those unfamiliar with it, the original Chrysler Cordoba was produced between 1974 and 1979, based on a platform shared with iconic models like the Dodge Charger and Plymouth Fury. Initially offered only with a V8 engine paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, the second generation (1979-1983) introduced a six-cylinder inline engine version before being permanently discontinued.