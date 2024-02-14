Chrysler confirms the arrival of a new SUV in 2025

Chrysler has officially announced that in 2025, a fully electric SUV will join its lineup, marking the replacement of the previously planned Airflow SUV. This move underscores the company’s commitment to revitalizing the brand through the introduction of new models, including the anticipated redesign of the Pacifica and potential fully electric variants.

Currently, Chrysler’s lineup consists solely of the Pacifica minivan, a bestseller in its segment, though experiencing a decline. However, significant changes are on the horizon. The refreshed design, expected to feature Chrysler’s new brand logo first seen on the Halcyon Concept EV, promises to breathe new life into this beloved minivan.

The Pacifica’s plug-in hybrid variant accounted for 20% of sales in 2023, and Chrysler aims to increase this figure to 34% in 2024. This strategic decision reflects the brand’s dedication to keeping the Pacifica in its lineup and reinventing the future of the minivan segment.

By the end of the year, Chrysler will introduce a new electric crossover based on the Chrysler Airflow. This vehicle will be built on the STLA Large platform, which provides the flexibility to accommodate gasoline, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric powertrains. Following the launch of this crossover, an electric version of the Pacifica might follow, as Chrysler aims for a fully electric portfolio by 2028.

As Chrysler ventures into the realm of electric vehicles, its commitment to sustainability and innovation is clear. The introduction of the upcoming electric SUV and the potential electric Pacifica represent a significant shift for the company, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

With these new launches, Chrysler is not only strengthening its brand but also redefining the minivan segment and positioning itself as a pioneer in the electric vehicle market. The company’s goal of a fully electric portfolio by 2028 emphasizes its dedication to a more sustainable future and its confidence in the transformative power of technology.

In 2025, the introduction of the electric SUV will mark a new era for the iconic Chrysler brand. As the company continues to push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability, the future of the brand finally seems to hold something exciting.