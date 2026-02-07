Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell wins Trailblazer Award at Chicago Auto Show

During the press preview of the 2026 Chicago Auto Show, Chris Feuell received the What Drives Her Trailblazer Award, a recognition dedicated to leaders who actively drive transformation in the automotive industry. Feuell currently serves as CEO of the Chrysler brand and also leads Alfa Romeo in North America within the Stellantis group.

Chris Feuell wins Trailblazer Award at the 2026 Chicago Auto Show

Organizers presented the award as part of the What Drives Her program, now in its ninth edition. The initiative brings together women in the automotive sector through meetings, roundtables, and networking sessions held at McCormick Place in Chicago. The event aims to highlight the contributions of women shaping the industry while promoting leadership, inclusion, and professional development.

According to the organizers, Feuell represents a strong example of modern leadership in the automotive world. In addition to leading two historic brands, she actively supports the professional growth of other women, encourages dialogue, and helps create new opportunities across the industry. The Trailblazer recognition honors individuals who demonstrate leadership, break professional barriers, and contribute to the development of future generations of professionals.

While accepting the award, Feuell emphasized the importance of teamwork and mutual support within the industry. She highlighted the value of initiatives that increase visibility and growth opportunities for women in automotive. She also thanked the organizers and the Chicago Auto Show community for recognizing individuals who contribute to innovation and progress in the sector.

Chris Feuell became CEO of Chrysler in September 2021 and took responsibility for Alfa Romeo North America in December 2024. She built her career across multiple industrial fields, including automotive, supply chain, and advanced technologies, gaining significant international experience. Beyond her executive role, she serves on the advisory board of the Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University and holds non-executive board positions in several organizations. In 2025, Automotive News included her among the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry.

The recognition awarded to Feuell marks the second consecutive year in which a Stellantis executive has received the Trailblazer Award. In 2025, Audrey Moore, Vice President and Chief Engineer of North America sedan programs, earned the same honor. In addition to the Trailblazer Award, the What Drives Her initiative also includes the Automotive Ally, Best Retailer, and Best in Craft Automotive Media categories, confirming the growing focus on recognizing female talent across the automotive sector.