Chrysler celebrates a century of innovation with the finale of the “Harmony in Motion” video series

Seven-part Chrysler Century of Innovation final video looks to “Chrysler’s Future: Harmony in Motion,” highlighting how the brand is shaping a bright future now and for the next 100 years

Chrysler “Harmony in Motion”

August 14, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – For a century, Chrysler has been at the forefront of automotive innovation, redefining mobility through iconic design, engineering breakthroughs and unwavering commitment to customers. As part of its centennial celebration, Chrysler is proud to present the final chapter of its seven-part Century of Innovation video series: “Chrysler’s Future: Harmony in Motion,” which highlights the brand’s path forward, blending heritage with cutting-edge design and technology to shape the next 100 years.

“Chrysler’s Future: Harmony in Motion” takes a look at the brand’s legacy of innovation from the invention of the minivan to the forward-looking Halcyon concept, while emphasizing Chrysler’s ongoing dedication to simplicity, sustainability and customer centric innovation. Chrysler’s future will focus on how technology and design seamlessly integrate to create meaningful experiences, spotlighting new future vehicles, including a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover soon after and a third product inspired by the Halcyon concept.

The video series is a centerpiece of Chrysler’s yearlong celebration of its 100th anniversary, showcasing a rich legacy of visionary design and innovation that continues to drive the brand’s evolution today.

The Chrysler Century of Innovation video series is featured on the Chrysler brand’s (Instagram) and Stellantis North America (Facebook/Instagram/X/LinkedIn) social media channels. Full-length versions of all videos can be viewed on Chrysler brand and Stellantis North America YouTube channels.

Previous episodes of the Chrysler Century of Innovation video series include:

“Chrysler Century of Innovation” features Chrysler CEO Chris Feuell reflecting on Chrysler’s 100-year legacy and Chrysler’s vision of the future

“Chrysler Through the Decades” with Chrysler Historian Brandt Rosenbusch takes a decade-by-decade look at key moments from a century of Chrysler

“Automotive Legend: Walter P. Chrysler” gives an in-depth look at the man who founded Chrysler 100 years ago, his impact on automotive innovation and how his legacy lives on today a century later

“Legendary Innovation” looks at historic Chrysler concepts over the brand’s first 100 years and the innovative features and technologies included in those concepts

“Chrysler 300 Retrospective” reflects on the evolution of the Chrysler 300, including the innovative 1950s roots as the original “banker’s hot rod” and the iconic 2005 model

“Chrysler: Evolution of the Minivan” features Chrysler Historian Brandt Rosenbusch exploring how Chrysler redefined family travel with the debut of the first minivans, sparking a new automotive category that would shape how families move for generations

Chrysler Cruises into Woodward with Century of Innovation Celebration

Chrysler is wrapping up a 100th anniversary summer road trip with a special presence at the Woodward Cruise, North America’s largest one-day automotive event.

After stops at the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals in Pennsylvania and Michigan’s Gilmore Car Museum, Chrysler will showcase its heritage and future innovations at the intersection of 13 Mile and Woodward Avenue in Metro Detroit on August 16, with fan attractions, including:

The Chrysler Pacifica Stow ‘n Go Challenge puts participants to the test and on the clock to win prizes and find out how much road-trip gear can be quickly stored into a Stow ‘n Go-equipped 2025 Chrysler Pacifica; Chrysler is celebrating two decades of giving families all the space they need to load up for fun and adventure with the ground-breaking Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system

2025 Chrysler Pacifica FAV: Featured in the Stow ‘n Go Challenge, the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica Family Adventure Vehicle (FAV) Edition includes unique content and accessories, including a Thule cargo carrier, blacked-out design cues from the popular S Appearance and a unique new FAV decal

Chrysler historic vehicles, including: 1924 Chrysler Six​: One of five prototypes completed before Chrysler production began in the former Chalmers plant on Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, the vehicle on display at Carlisle has been owned by the company since its creation 1955 Chrysler 300​: Nicknamed the “banker’s hot rod,” the 300 was America’s first modern muscle car and featured the most powerful production passenger car engine in the world at the time



Fans can also explore a limited-edition 100th anniversary collection of branded apparel and gifts available now at collection.chrysler.com.For more information on the Chrysler Century of Innovation celebration, visit Chrysler.com.