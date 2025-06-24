Chrysler celebrates 100 years in Canada with Family Day in Windsor

Chrysler celebrated a century of presence in Canada with a special event dedicated to employees, retirees, and their families. The day, dubbed Family Day, took place at the historic Windsor assembly plant, the brand’s true production heart in the country, and represented concrete recognition of the fundamental contribution of people who have worked for the company for generations.

Windsor plant hosts Chrysler’s 100-year Canadian milestone celebration

The event saw the participation of approximately 8,000 people and offered a rich program of activities designed for all ages. Among the most appreciated moments was the Cars & Coffee show, featuring nearly 200 vehicles including classics and current models, with proceeds donated to the Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village. There was no shortage of excitement thanks to the high-performance exhibitions of Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge, while the youngest visitors were able to have fun in the Dodge Caravan Kids Fan Zone, testing their skills with interactive hockey-themed challenges.

Along the plant’s perimeter, a market was also set up with local exhibitors and vendors, plus an area dedicated to music, live entertainment, and the opportunity to leave one’s mark on a commemorative mural created for the occasion. The program was completed by guided factory tours, which continues to be one of the region’s most important industrial hubs.

The centenary represents for Chrysler not only a celebration of the past, but also a look projected toward the future. The American brand, part of the Stellantis group, aims to renew its lineup in the coming years: in 2026 a new generation of the Chrysler Pacifica will arrive, followed by a completely new crossover and a third model inspired by the Halcyon concept.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to be the world’s most awarded minivan, appreciated for safety, versatility, and technology. The Plug-in Hybrid version, with a declared consumption of only 2.9 liters per 100 km and 51 km of fully electric range, represents the benchmark among electrified family vehicles. In Canada, the lineup is enriched with the Chrysler Grand Caravan, an economical but fully-equipped offering dedicated exclusively to the local market.

In 2025, in addition to the centenary, Chrysler will also celebrate 20 years of the patented Stow ‘n Go system, which allows seats to be folded down and hidden storage compartments to be created, further increasing the versatility of its models.