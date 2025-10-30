Chrysler and Panuts launch a co-branded product line

Co-branded Chrysler x PEANUTS merchandise line includes tee-shirts, sweatshirt, mug and a tote-bag

Next phase of Chrysler Pacifica x PEANUTS multi-installment video campaign debuts across the Chrysler brand’s social media channels

“Mess,” “Feature Five,” “Fun” and “Familiar Faces” videos make online debut

Videos will run across Chrysler brand’s YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok social media channels

The Chrysler Pacifica makes a fang-tastic return for its second year as the Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat this Halloween

October 28, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – Together with PEANUTS, the Chrysler Pacifica is launching the next phase of its co-branded marketing campaign with a new merchandise line, including T-shirts, sweatshirt, mug and tote bag, available now on Chrysler brand’s Amazon Store.

In addition to the launch of the co-branded Chrysler + PEANUTS merchandise line, the Chrysler brand debuted the next four videos as part of its ongoing marketing campaign across the brand’s digital and social media channels. The multi-installment video series sees Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Woodstock and other members of the beloved gang featured in memorable PEANUTS moments with the Chrysler Pacifica.

“As we head into the fall and holiday season, it’s the perfect time to celebrate by introducing our exciting new Chrysler x PEANUTS co-branded merchandise,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. “The holidays and PEANUTS have always gone hand in hand, and we’re thrilled to unveil the next chapter of our Chrysler Pacifica video campaign to mark the debut of this special collection.”

The newest videos in the campaign include “Mess,” “Feature Five,” “Fun” and “Familiar Faces”. The campaign, celebrating family, football and the fall season, is running across the Chrysler brand’s YouTube channel, in addition to its Instagram, Facebook and TikTok social media channels.

The brand launched the first three videos in the multi-installment series, “The Next Adventure,” “Perfect Pair” and “Ready, Set, Ride,” in September.

The Chrysler Pacifica is making a fang-tastic return for its second year as the Official Minivan of Trunk or Treat, revving up Halloween fun with frightfully clever features, freakishly good space and unmatchable candy-hauling superpowers, proving once again that it’s the ultimate mobile Halloween HQ for ghouls, goblins and grown-ups alike. This year, Pacifica owners can tag @chrysler to share their creativity and for a chance to be featured on Chrysler social media channels.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler marks its 100th anniversary in 2025, honoring Walter P. Chrysler’s legacy of innovation, engineering excellence and beautiful, affordable designs. As the brand celebrates this milestone, the future looks bright with exciting new releases: a refreshed Chrysler Pacifica in 2026, a new crossover soon after and a third product inspired by the Halcyon concept.

The Chrysler Pacifica – America’s best-selling and most awarded minivan – continues to lead the segment it pioneered more than 40 years ago. Designed and engineered for modern families, Pacifica offers all-wheel drive, advanced safety features and the class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seating and storage system. Chrysler’s multi-energy minivan lineup also includes the value-focused Chrysler Voyager and the Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid – the first electrified minivan in its class – delivering 82 MPGe, up to 32 miles of all-electric range, and a total range of 520 miles.

Chrysler is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.