Chrysler: a new electric concept to be unveiled on February 13

Chrysler has announced that it will unveil an innovative new electric concept car on February 13. This announcement highlights the American brand’s commitment to evolving towards a fully electric future, with plans to launch its first electric vehicle in 2025 and transition completely to electric by 2028.

Despite Chrysler‘s current lineup being limited to a single model, the introduction of this zero-emission concept represents a significant step in the American manufacturer’s electrification strategy.

Chrysler: a new 100% electric concept car to debut soon

The first teaser, released recently, hints that the model may be named Chrysler Halcyon. While it’s hard to determine precise details from the image, it appears that the concept will feature smooth curves and an illuminated front grille. Dark blue inserts might indicate the presence of a solar roof.

More teasers will be released over the coming days, with a full reveal scheduled for February 13. The concept car will likely be based on Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform, introduced last month. This platform is regarded as the most flexible and specifically designed for battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the industry, supporting vehicle types ranging from sedans to crossovers and SUVs in the D and E segments.

Stellantis has already confirmed that at least one future Chrysler model will use this platform, with batteries ranging from 85 to 118 kWh. These batteries should enable sedans to travel up to 500 miles on a single charge.

The reveal of the new Chrysler concept, which can be followed online on the American automaker’s website, will mark a pivotal moment for the brand, showcasing its commitment to electric vehicles and foreshadowing future developments in the automotive sector. Chris Feuell, CEO of Chrysler, will lead this significant event.