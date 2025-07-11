Chrysler 300: the new “Century of Innovation” video revisits the legacy of the legendary sedan

The fifth episode of the seven-part Chrysler Century of Innovation social series, which tells the most significant moments in the brand’s history, is now online. Titled The Chrysler 300 Retrospective, the new chapter features Ralph Gilles, Stellantis Chief Design Officer, tracing the evolution of the legendary American sedan, from its 1950s origins as a “banker’s hot rod” to its renaissance in 2005 with the 300C, which he himself designed. The video also explores the cultural impact of the model, which became an icon for different generations of enthusiasts.

Chrysler celebrates the 300 in new episode of “Century of Innovation” series

The episode is available on Chrysler social channels (Instagram) and Stellantis North America (Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn), while complete versions of the series can be viewed on YouTube, both on the Chrysler channel and Stellantis North America’s.

The Century of Innovation project is part of the celebrations for Chrysler’s 100th anniversary, which will continue throughout the summer with a series of events and initiatives dedicated to fans and owners of Chrysler vehicles from every era. The anniversary pays tribute to a history that began in 1924 with the Chrysler Six and continues today with technologically advanced models like the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica.

Among the main events scheduled are the Carlisle Chrysler Nationals (July 11-13 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania), which will bring together nearly 3,000 Chrysler and Mopar vehicles; the Red Barns Spectacular at the Gilmore Car Museum in Michigan on August 2, where a cruise-in of historic cars will be organized; and the anticipated Woodward Dream Cruise, the world’s largest automotive gathering, scheduled for August 16 along the famous Woodward Avenue in Metro Detroit.

Further details on activities involving Chrysler at the Gilmore Museum and Woodward Cruise will be announced in the coming weeks.