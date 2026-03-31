China just opened a legal gun on U.S. clean tech tariffs

China didn’t send a strongly worded letter. It opened an investigation. On Friday, Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce announced a formal inquiry into what it calls US “trade barriers on green products”.

The timing is not accidental. Most of the tariffs Trump imposed during his first term were struck down by the Supreme Court, leaving the administration in need of fresh ammunition. China, ever the patient chess player, is making sure it has its own pieces in place before the board gets reshuffled.

The backstory is well established. Under Biden, the US raised tariffs on Chinese EV batteries to 25% and on electric vehicles themselves to a thundering 100%. Solar panels got hit too. Trump then layered his own tariffs on top of Chinese supply chains like a man who orders extra salt on already oversalted fries. In January, a WTO panel sided with Beijing, ruling that US clean energy subsidies unfairly discriminated against Chinese technology. Washington has yet to meaningfully acknowledge the verdict.

None of this happens in a vacuum. Clean tech accounted for over a third of China’s economic growth last year, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. Without green industries, Beijing would have missed its GDP target entirely. So when the US restricts access to its market, it’s not just a trade spat. It’s an existential economic threat dressed in environmental clothing.

But here’s where it gets interesting. China isn’t just playing defense. It’s reframing the entire narrative. The Ministry of Commerce’s investigation explicitly accuses the US of obstructing global decarbonization. Beijing wants to be seen as the responsible adult in the room: affordable clean energy for everyone, no geopolitical strings attached. America, by contrast, gets painted as the protectionist dragging its feet while the planet warms.

Wendy Cutler of the Asia Society Policy Institute put it directly: China is signaling that any new tariffs will come with consequences. The investigation is a gun on the table. The green trade war was never really about the environment. It’s about who controls the supply chains of the next industrial era. Beijing just made sure everyone knows it understands that perfectly.