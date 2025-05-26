Casa Alfa Romeo wins 2025 FuoriConcorso

Alfa Romeo was the real protagonist of the event on Lake Como, with an extraordinary exhibition of historic cars and the New 33 Stradale in the picturesque setting of the “Casa Alfa Romeo” in Villa Sucota. Presentation of the book “Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale,” an editorial work created by the protagonists of the project. With unpublished texts and exclusive images, it tells the genesis of this extraordinary “fuoriserie” (“bespoke car”), of which only 33 examples were produced. The book will be available in European bookstores from June 10, 2025, in Italian and English; It is distributed worldwide by Rizzoli and Rizzoli International

“Casa Alfa Romeo” 2025 Out of Competition.

May 26, 2025, Mexico City – A large audience of collectors, experts and enthusiasts from around the world attended FuoriConcorso 2025, a prestigious event that since 2019 has celebrated automotive culture through thematic exhibitions of rare and classic cars in iconic locations overlooking Lake Como. This year’s theme, Velocissimo (Italian Racing Cars), highlighted the fascination and adrenaline rush of Italian racing cars, including some of Alfa Romeo’s most significant creations, which continue to resonate in the collective unconscious to this day.

As the official sponsor of the event, the brand delighted visitors with an exhibition of some 15 legendary cars, set up in the gardens of the splendid Villa Sucota, transformed for the event into the “Casa Alfa Romeo,” an exclusive space entirely dedicated to the brand of noble Italian sportsmanship since 1910. These rarities, some from the Alfa Romeo Historical Museum in Arese and others from private collections, include the 1930 6C 1750 Gran Sport, the 1965 Giulia TZ2, the 1975 33 TT 12 and the 1951 GP Tipo 159 “Alfetta.” Alongside these motorsport queens, the new 33 Stradale stood out, providing exceptional performance on the track, designed without sacrificing comfort and ease of use, even in everyday use.

In addition, in this place of singular beauty, the official presentation of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale book took place on Friday evening. A valuable editorial work, produced entirely by the Alfa Romeo team, which recounts the genesis of the new 33 Stradale. In front of an audience of passionate industry professionals, some of the book’s authors recounted the enthusiasm, challenges and intuition that accompanied each stage of this extraordinary creative adventure, expressing their emotions as they explored the most significant steps of such an ambitious and unique project.

The Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Unveiled in 2023 and produced in only 33 examples, the new road-going custom-built car represents the return of the legendary 33 Stradale, an icon of the 1960s, considered by many to be one of the most beautiful cars ever and directly derived from the Tipo 33, once the benchmark of world motoring. The launch of this exclusive editorial marked one of the most intense moments of the entire weekend on Lake Como, sealing the deep connection between the public and a brand that continues to inspire 21st century sportiness.

Published by Rizzoli and distributed through a global licensing agreement with Rizzoli and Rizzoli International, in Italian and English, the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale book will be on sale in Europe from June 10 (248 pages) and is destined to become a landmark for collectors and enthusiasts. In detail, after an introduction by Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, the narrative is divided into chapters written by key figures: Jean-Philippe Imparato, then CEO of the brand; Lorenzo Ardizio, Curator of the Alfa Romeo Museum; Cristiano Fiorio, Project Director of the 33 Stradale; Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos, Director of Alfa Romeo Design; Daniel Tiago Guzzafame, Product Director; and Eligio Catarinella, Marketing Director of Alfa Romeo.

Attention to detail, the book reflects the same personalized approach with which the new 33 Stradale was conceived. After all, with its sculptural design, breathtaking performance, and meticulous craftsmanship, this two-seater coupe perfectly embodies the Alfa Romeo spirit: boldly believing in one’s own ideas to the point of transforming a legend of the past into a tangible vision of the future.