Carlos Tavares: “Stellantis ready to produce more in Italy immediately”

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, has made some highly interesting statements ahead of the upcoming meeting on December 6th with the Ministry of Industry and Made in Italy. The meeting will focus on discussing the increase in production in Italy, aligning with the government’s target of reaching one million cars per year. Tavares has stated that the Stellantis group is prepared to promptly ramp up car production in Italy.

Carlos Tavares has emphasized that to increase car production, it will be crucial to offer greater incentives for customer purchases of electric vehicles. The leader of Stellantis has also confirmed that productive discussions with the Italian government have been ongoing for some time, indicating that an agreement could be reached relatively quickly. Tavares has stressed that his suggestions are advice, not demands.

His first suggestion is to increase incentives, enabling his group to produce more electric Fiat 500s at Mirafiori and potentially other models in the future. The second piece of advice is to ensure that Euro 7 regulations are either postponed or eliminated to prevent hindrances to the production of models like the Fiat Panda at the Pomigliano plant. The third suggestion pertains to reducing production and labor costs to enhance competitiveness compared to Chinese competitors.

Carlos Tavares has urged the government to act swiftly and intervene immediately, rather than waiting for several years when it may be too late. He acknowledges the potential for rapid changes shortly and underscores the need to be prepared for the well-being of Stellantis employees, ready to take timely action if the situation demands it.