Carlos Tavares: “Leapmotor is a great opportunity for Stellantis”

During the Annual Report of the Stellantis group, the CEO Carlos Tavares, alongside Chairman John Elkann, made several statements. The Portuguese manager stated, “In 2023, I often emphasized the importance of action over words, and we have strengthened our commitment to this principle. We have confirmed our ability to act, innovate, and adapt as a technology company focused on sustainable mobility, ready to face challenges and pursue our goals with determination. With the strength of our diversity, we lead the way in how the world moves.”

“The significant transformation underway in our industry is seen as an opportunity, not a threat, to revolutionize the status quo, redefine our path, and demonstrate our leadership. Although not always perfect, we have the people and the mindset to do it. The Dare Forward 2030 Plan represents our bold roadmap, and along this path, despite adversities, we have already achieved some incredible victories, creating value for our stakeholders,” added Tavares.

“Over the past year, we have invested 1.4 billion euros in Leapmotor, a manufacturer of original components for alternative energy vehicles, and we currently hold approximately 21% of the company’s shares. This positions us at the forefront of supporting their promising growth in China and global expansion opportunities through the new Leapmotor International joint venture, which we will manage. We actively address a gap in our business model and can now benefit from Leapmotor’s competitiveness in China and other markets. Leapmotor represents a significant opportunity for Stellantis not only in China but also worldwide,” concluded Carlos Tavares.