Carlos Tavares does not rule out further job cuts at Stellantis

During the Paris Motor Show, where Stellantis presented a series of new models, the CEO of the automotive group Carlos Tavares stated to RTL Radio that there could be further job cuts: “At the moment, I’m not ruling anything out.”

“Stellantis’ financial health doesn’t depend only on job cuts, but also on other things like intelligence and innovation. This is what we’re pursuing,” Carlos Tavares declared. “Our strategic reflection doesn’t revolve around job cuts, but around customer satisfaction, product quality, technological innovation, and clean and accessible mobility,” the Portuguese manager continued.

In recent days, it was officially announced that Tavares will remain at the helm of Stellantis until the end of his mandate, which is early 2026. After that, he will retire and make way for a new CEO. President John Elkann, dissatisfied with Tavares’ work, is already searching for a new CEO.

Meanwhile, the CEO has revolutionized the group’s management team, such as changing the CEO of Alfa Romeo, among others. Moreover, his recent statements continue to spark debate, where he claims that “some Stellantis factories might close due to Chinese competition.” These words don’t sit well with the unions, who are threatening strikes.

On Friday in Rome, Italy, there will be an 8-hour strike against the automotive group’s actions. In the United States, there could soon be strikes by the UAW union as well. These could halt production at the plants, financially impacting Stellantis. In short, tensions are increasing day by day, and the situation for the group’s workers is becoming increasingly unsustainable.