Carbon fiber overdose: this Novitec-branded Ferrari SF90 Spider is perfection

Novitec recently hit social media channels to showcase something far more aesthetically pleasing and undeniably extreme: a customized Ferrari SF90 Spider. While the tuner didn’t explicitly claim ownership of the project, this particular Italian convertible supercar, photographed in Poland, is practically dripping in Novitec-esque aftermarket extras.

The photos, shared in an Instagram post, speak for themselves. We have a deep, unwavering appreciation for a stunning red Ferrari, and this SF90 Spider absolutely hits the mark. The dominant hue is, correctly, classic racing red, splashed across the sleek exterior. This is brilliantly offset by the choice of a satin black rear end.

The real visual feast, however, is the sheer volume of carbon fiber applied. The lightweight material is everywhere, transforming the already astonishing Ferrari. Highlights include carbon fiber mirror casings, A-pillar trim, an aggressive front spoiler, a ducktail rear spoiler attachment, and various other exterior components. Custom fender attachments and a fetching set of red and black aftermarket wheels complete the extreme aesthetic transformation.

Inside, the open-top supercar is a celebration of indulgence, featuring blood-red leather upholstery complemented by white accents and dark black touches. The iconic Prancing Horse logo is stitched onto the headrests in yellow thread, confirming this car’s pedigree even if you somehow missed the bodywork.

The performance department has been left alone, which is a welcome relief. We don’t need more power. The stock Ferrari SF90 Spider is a ferocious, purpose-bred machine powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 combined with three electric motors. The total combined output stands at a massive 986 HP, allowing the convertible to blast from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.5 seconds and hit a top speed of 211 mph. This SF90 Spider is already an absolute missile, and this stunning carbon fiber makeover simply ensures it looks as fast as it actually is.