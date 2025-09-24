New Jeep Compass debuts at Vienna Electric Days 2025

From September 25 to 28, 2025, Vienna’s Rathausplatz will host Austria’s most important event dedicated to electric mobility. Among the highlights of the Vienna Electric Days will be Jeep, shining the spotlight on the new generation Compass, the brand’s first model available as a fully electric version.

At Vienna Electric Days 2025, the star is the all-new Jeep Compass

The new Jeep Compass stands out with sleeker, more aerodynamic lines, featuring details such as an illuminated front grille and new air deflectors in the wheel arches. Built on Stellantis’ STLA Medium platform, it will be offered with a wide range of options: from a fully electric version to mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and 4xe all-wheel-drive variants.

At launch, the lineup will include the 213-hp battery-electric Compass with front-wheel drive and the mild hybrid version, with additional EV models to follow in the coming months, including a powerful 375-hp all-wheel-drive variant. Depending on configuration, the declared electric range reaches up to 500 km under WLTP.

On the technology front, the new Compass introduces premium features: a 10-inch infotainment screen, a 16-inch central display, head-up display, Matrix LED headlights, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 autonomous driving functions. Interior space has also increased: at 4.55 meters long, the SUV now offers a 550-liter trunk, an extra 55 mm of rear legroom, and multiple new storage compartments.

The fully electric First Edition is already available to order starting at €49,300 (VAT included) and will be offered for test drives at Jeep dealerships beginning in November. During Vienna Electric Days, the Compass will take center stage at the Jeep stand, symbolizing a new chapter for the American brand in Europe.