Can the Fiat Titano compete with other pickup trucks on the market?

After the successes achieved with Strada and Toro, sales leaders in their respective categories, Fiat finally enters the segment of pick-ups, specifically the mid-size ones. In this segment in Brazil, models like Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and Chevrolet S10 dominate. Unlike Strada and Toro, the Titano is not a completely Fiat project. In fact, it’s a model from the Chinese manufacturer Changan, reworked by Peugeot.

Will Fiat Titano be able to compete in a market where the Italian brand dominates?

Initially, the pick-up was to be launched in Brazil under the Peugeot brand with the name Landtrek, as it already happens in Argentina and other markets. Stellantis, which owns both Fiat and Peugeot, preferred to introduce the vehicle in Brazil under the Fiat brand. This is a way to leverage its established presence and network of over 500 dealerships.

The Titano Ranch, the top model, is offered at a suggested price of 259,990 R$ (equivalent to about 42,000 euros). Fiat pick-up versions start at 219,990 R$ (36,000 euros), dropping to 188,990 R$ (31,000 euros) for agricultural producers. All Fiat Titano models feature the same 180 HP turbodiesel engine and offer 4×4 all-wheel drive with low range. In the Ranch version, the Titano stands out with chrome details on the front grille, door handles, mirror caps, bumpers, and tailgate handle. Moving to the interior, the dashboard and massive gear lever recall a rather dated design. Overall, the Titano‘s body has a robust appearance, typical of a pick-up.

This Fiat has a rear capacity of 1,220 liters, the largest in its category according to the Italian brand, and a payload capacity of 1,020 kg, standard for a mid-size pick-up. The 2.2-liter 180 HP turbodiesel engine is shared with the Fiat Ducato van. It’s more powerful than the base version of the Nissan Frontier with manual transmission.

On the road, without load, the independent front suspension and rigid axle with leaf springs at the rear prove less comfortable. Off-road, however, the Titano performs well thanks to its all-wheel drive, low range, and rear differential lock.

Fiat Titano might be considered inferior to the competition in terms of drivability, noise, and equipment. However, the price is more competitive, it has a considerable load capacity, and robust, reliable, and easily repairable mechanics. Other mid-size pick-ups are markedly more expensive and, at the same time, better.