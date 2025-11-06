Bulletproof’s new Honda S2000 runs on pure nostalgia

The Honda S2000 community thought they had seen every possible widebody kit and carbon fiber component bolted onto the classic roadster. But Bulletproof Automotive arrives to casually remind everyone that they’ve been mastering the art of JDM modification for 25 years. The result is the BP25 S2000. A car that manages to simultaneously celebrate the quarter-century legacy of the S2000 and make every other tuner’s project look like a sad attempt.

The BP25 is a Frankenstein’s monster of high-end parts and aggressive styling, built to showcase the company’s quarter-century of expertise. Visually, the car wears the brand-new Varis Dark Panther kit, making its North American debut at the SEMA show.

Complementing this aggressive stance are carbon fiber aero components. Including a massive wing, carbon side mirrors, and a hardtop sourced from Spoon, arguably the most legendary name in the modified Honda universe. The white paint with gold accents and carbon black lower half is a deliberate callback to Bulletproof’s Scion FR-S “Concept One” from years past.

But the real piece de resistance is a set of 19-inch wheels that are the ultimate fusion of form and pretentious history. Dubbed BP-RW Evolution, these rims feature an aero disc whose dimpled finish is inspired by Tsuchime. It’s a traditional Japanese metalworking technique involving hand-hammering, often used for cutlery. If you want a set, be ready for the sticker shock. A cool $7,895, on a made-to-order basis.

Under the hood lies the true passion. The original engine is swapped for a supercharged 2.0-liter Redline block from Bulletproof’s own stock. It’s tuned to produce a stomach-punching 580 HP at the wheels, peaking at an ear-splitting 9,300 RPM. Forced induction comes courtesy of a Vortech supercharger system, with components from top-tier brands like Amuse (exhaust), AEM (fuel components), and a Tial wastegate, all managed via an AP2 six-speed manual transmission.

Inside, the homage continues with a Mugen roll cage and steering wheel, Recaro Japan seats, and custom black Alcantara trim. This entire package is touted by Bulletproof’s founder, Ben Schaffer, as the S2000’s “final form”, distilling the raw emotion of Japanese sports cars into one intense package.