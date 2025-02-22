New Dodge Charger Daytona: widebody kit takes aggression to the next level

How is the world of tuning transforming with the advent of electric muscle cars? The answer comes from Waido Kits, which has unveiled the first widebody kit for the new electric Dodge Charger Daytona. This debut represents a historic change in the landscape of customization for battery-powered vehicles. The kit, shown through detailed digital renders, redefines the aesthetics of the American muscle car.

Dodge Charger Daytona: here’s how it can change with Waido Kits’ tuning proposal

Among the most noticeable modifications are an aggressively designed front splitter, widened panels for the front and rear quarters, and side skirts that enhance the vehicle’s sporty profile. The rear stands out with a complex diffuser and a fixed wing, both made of forged carbon fiber, a material synonymous with lightness and refinement. Completing the package are custom wheels with carbon aerodynamic discs, combining performance and design.

Already known for its bold creations on models like the Tesla Cybertruck and Ford Explorer, Waido Kits now tackles the challenge of electric muscle cars. While the official price of the Charger Daytona kit hasn’t been announced yet, it’s expected to range between $1,790 and $9,990, in line with the company’s previous projects.

The launch of this kit strategically coincides with the start of electric Charger Daytona deliveries, demonstrating how the aftermarket is evolving to meet new customization needs. A similar version might also be developed for the future gasoline variant, expected in summer.

Under the sculpted bodywork, the new Charger Daytona conceals an advanced electric propulsion system. The Scat Pack version features a 400-volt dual-motor system, capable of delivering up to 670 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque. This configuration enables acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.3 seconds, performance that surpasses that of previous V8-powered models. Customizable driving modes, including “Drag” and “Drift,” allow adapting the vehicle’s performance to individual preferences, offering a tailored driving experience.

The Dodge Charger Daytona is available in the United States in R/T and Scat Pack versions, with prices starting at $59,595 for the R/T and $73,190 for the Scat Pack. Dodge has confirmed that the model will also arrive in Europe, with arrival expected during 2025.