Bronco vs. Wrangler: the Ford off-roader is closing the gap

Since the triumphant return of the Ford Bronco for the 2021 model year, the only question that matters in the off-road segment has been: can it dethrone the two-decade-long king, the Jeep Wrangler? While the Wrangler has traditionally been the go-to convertible 4×4, its reign of solo dominance is clearly winding down. The US sales charts suggest that while Jeep remains ahead for now, the pendulum is swinging in Ford’s favor.

Through October, Ford has already sold 121,171 Broncos year-to-date, smashing its previous full-year record of 117,057 units sold in 2022. A remarkable surge evidenced by a nearly 40% increase in sales. Meanwhile, Jeep sold 128,054 Wranglers through the third quarter of 2025.

However, the real story lies in the trend and the buyers. Last year, the sales gap favored the Wrangler by a massive 42,000 units. That gap has dramatically narrowed. Even more telling is who is buying these vehicles. A spokesperson for Ford noted that the vast majority of Bronco sales are directly to retail customers, with minimal sales to fleets. The Wrangler, by contrast, is a staple of every rental car lot in the country. It suggests that a significant portion of its volume comes from less profitable, lower-trim fleet sales.

The introduction of the Bronco has severely impacted the Wrangler’s overall momentum. The current-generation JL Wrangler peaked in its first full year of production in 2018, hitting an impressive 240,032 units. Since then, sales have plummeted by a staggering 90,000 units annually from that high-water mark.

Realistically, Jeep is likely to hold the top spot for at least another year. Ford won’t close an 18,000-unit gap in the fourth quarter alone. Yet, the narrowing margin is undeniable, especially when private customers are voting with their wallets for the Bronco. The Wrangler will coast on fleet orders for a while longer. But current trends suggest the Bronco is poised to overtake the archetype of the off-road vehicle.