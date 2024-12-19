Brazil’s overall market leader, Fiat counts 24 awards this year

Fiat Strada, the domestic Brazilian market leader, won five awards. Brand also awarded Scudo and Fiorino, strengthening Fiat’s leadership in the light commercial segment. Fastback, Strada, Toro, Argo, Cronos and Mobi were also honored with various awards that take into account market analysis and consumer opinion.

Fiat ended the year with 24 more awards in its trophy room in Brazil

Fiat ended the year with 24 more awards in its trophy room. With an increasingly modern, technological and innovative product line, the brand remains one of the most admired and preferred by Brazilian consumers. Strada alone, sales leader in the entire domestic market for the year, received five trophies.

“Fiat is committed to offering the market innovative, affordable and high-quality products. The 24 awards received during the year reflect the hard work of our entire team, which strives to create solutions that meet our customers’ expectations,” said Alexandre Aquino, Fiat vice president for South America.

Fiat’s awards in Brazil for the year 2024

In January came the first award of the year. Fiat Fiorino once again won the Lótus Award in the “Cargo Van” category in the awards sponsored by Frota & Cia magazine. The model also won the Resale Champion Award, for the same vehicle, and in the “Commercial” category of the Clean Premio Mobilità.

And the awards didn’t stop there. Fiat was the big winner of the Clean Mobility Award 2024, the award sponsored by Agência AutoInforme, which certifies the country’s best energy-efficient models. The brand came out on top with Strada, in the Small Pickup category, and with Toro among Compact Diesel Pickups. Among SUVs, three categories won, and Fiat Pulse scored a double in the Entry 1.0 and Entry Above 1.0 SUV categories. In the 1.0 compact SUVs, the winner was the Fastback. In the same award, the Cronos was honored among compact sedans and the Argo in the Compact Hatch category.

Fastback, Strada, Toro, Argo, Cronos and Mobi awarded with market analysis and consumer opinion

In the Best Resale award, given by Quatro Rodas and Kelley Blue Book (KBB), the Fiat Mobi was highlighted as the car that depreciated the least in its segment over the past year.

Held by Revista Quatro Rodas, the “Best Buy” awards chose Argo in the category “up to R$ 85 thousand,” Strada in the category “Light and Intermediate Pickups up to R$ 150 thousand,” and Toro, in the category “Light and Intermediate Pickups over R$ 150 thousand.” Strada also won Top Car TV awards as “Best Pickup up to R$ 190,999” with the special Tribute 125 series, and as “Small Pickup” in Carsughi’s The Favorite Car.

In the “Highest Resale Value Seal,” the Mobi won as the “Entry” vehicle. The Strada was the champion in the “Small Pickup” category and the Cronos was the “Small Sedan.” In the “Os Eleitos” award given by Quatro Rodas, the Fiat Fastback was the big winner among SUV Coupes.

Fiat was also honored in two other awards: as the brand most remembered by the people of Minas Gerais in MercadoComum magazine’s Top of Mind award, and as one of the Brazilian brands offering the best customer experiences in the Experience Awards Mobilidade, a certification sponsored by SoluCX in collaboration with Automotive Business, Beedoo, CamiX and Pridge, which highlights companies based on direct consumer evaluation.