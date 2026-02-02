Brazil’s shots reveal Jeep’s strategy: change almost nothing, call it innovation

Down in Brazil, where Jeep apparently still believes the Renegade deserves another chance at relevance, spy photographers have caught something trying very hard to look mysterious under camouflage wrap. It’s the upcoming refresh of a SUV that’s been around for a decade, which in automotive years makes it practically a fossil.

The exterior changes promise to be revolutionary in the most conservative sense possible. We’re talking modified bumpers, a grille with those seven iconic slots that Jeep has been milking since forever, and new wheels. The strategy seems clear: redesign the Renegade slightly and hope nobody notices it’s the same car?

But here’s where it gets marginally interesting. The interior is getting what insiders call “a significant transformation”. They moved a few buttons around and added a bigger screen. The spy shots suggest a redesigned dashboard with repositioned vents and controls, because apparently the old arrangement was causing mass confusion among drivers who couldn’t figure out where the air came from.

The real headline is the floating central screen, finally bringing the Renegade into the same technological era that Compass and Commander have been enjoying. Better late than never, though one wonders if Jeep’s designers just discovered that screens can hover in 2026.

The most substantial upgrade hides under the hood: a 48-volt mild hybrid system making its regional debut. This setup pairs the 1.3-liter turbo engine producing 175 HP and 270 Nm with two electric motors that’ll replace the alternator and starter motor.

The Renegade will continue rolling off Brazilian production lines to supply South American markets, maintaining what Jeep calls “competitiveness” against increasingly innovative rivals. They’re doing just enough to keep selling cars without actually rethinking anything fundamental. The launch is expected this year, assuming global supply chains and general chaos cooperate. One thing’s certain: the Renegade is getting a refresh whether it needs one or not, because standing still apparently isn’t an option when you can stand still while appearing to move forward.