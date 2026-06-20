BMW X1 2027: facelift imagined with Neue Klasse-inspired design

BMW X1 is approaching its mid-cycle update and, according to the first previews, the facelift expected for 2027 will not stop at the usual styling tweaks. BMW reportedly wants to extend the Neue Klasse design language to models already in the line-up, not only to newly developed electric vehicles such as the iX3 and i3. This would bring the compact SUV into the brand’s new stylistic phase.

New BMW X1: facelift gets a Neue Klasse-inspired design

The renders created by Nikita Chuyko for Kolesa give shape to these expectations, using recent spy photos of camouflaged prototypes as a starting point. The most visible change concerns the front end, where the classic double kidney grille receives a more compact and vertical interpretation. Slim headlights sit alongside it, with a light signature that visually connects to the grille surround and creates a single horizontal graphic.

The bumper adopts a more sculpted and angular layout, with more prominent central air intakes that give the nose a much sharper character than the current model. The side profile should remain largely faithful to the proportions of the X1 currently on sale, since this is a facelift rather than a generational change. At the rear, BMW should focus the updates on taillights with a new internal graphic and a redesigned bumper that echoes the more angular treatment of the front end.

The most significant change, however, could involve the cabin. The facelifted X1 should adopt BMW Panoramic iDrive with the new Operating System X, introducing a panoramic display at the base of the windscreen designed to replace part of the traditional instrument layout. BMW could redesign the entire cockpit with a new centre console, an updated steering wheel and more modern upholstery, bringing the X1 closer to the Neue Klasse models from a technological point of view as well.

As for the engine range, BMW does not appear to be planning major changes compared with the current line-up. The brand should mainly update the existing engines to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. At the top of the range, a sportier version currently known as M40 could make its debut, replacing the current M35i. Today’s model uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 312 hp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

The new version could deliver slightly stronger performance, although BMW has not released official figures yet. The updated X1 should debut by the end of 2026, with showroom arrivals expected during 2027.